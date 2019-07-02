Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Dinkin of Legacy Real Estate Advisors assists FileVault in securing new location (access required)

Dinkin of Legacy Real Estate Advisors assists FileVault in securing new location (access required)

By: Staff Report July 2, 2019

Andy Dinkin of Legacy Real Estate Advisors has assisted Filevault in purchasing a new location at 500 Gulf Drive in the historic Thomasboro-Hoskins community. The 78,830-square-foot building marks a major step forward in the evolution of FileVault, a data backup and storage company that had previously rented office space. “FileVault has a wonderful building to continue to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: