Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Avoid Financing That Creates Negative Cash Flow (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Avoid Financing That Creates Negative Cash Flow (access required)

By: Chad Carson June 13, 2019

By: Chad Carson “After a couple of bankruptcies, even the brightest stars soon discover that ‘Nothing Down’ leads to ‘Nothing Left’.  Feasible financing is the key to real estate cash flow and wealth.  This is best obtained from motivated sellers than from skeptical bankers who insist that you personally guarantee your payments.” -Jack Miller, Success Secrets “Feasible financing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: