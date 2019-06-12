Truliant Names Wishnek Commercial Market Executive for Charlotte

Truliant Federal Credit Union has named Judy Wishnek as its new Commercial Market Executive serving business clients in the Charlotte-Metro regional market.

In the newly created new role, she will be responsible for growing and managing all business loan portfolios in the Charlotte region. Additionally, she will be instrumental in enhancing brand awareness for Truliant’s business lending team and provide strategic direction to the region’s commercial lending team.

“Judy is a highly skilled commercial lender with three decades of experience and is well-known to the Charlotte-metro region,” said Anderson Langford, Chief Operations Officer for Truliant. “She brings a tremendous knowledge of the market and broad experience and understanding of commercial lending to Truliant. Judy will be instrumental in increasing our visibility to Charlotte’s business community and in helping them meet their goals.”

Most recently, Wishnek was a Senior Vice president for Capital Bank in the commercial lending area following the acquisition of Community One Bank. Prior to this time, she served as Charlotte Regional President for Park Sterling Bank, supporting small business and commercial lending efforts.

Wishnek’s commercial lending career began in the early 1990s. She spent several years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and at Wells Fargo. Over her career, she managed multiple complex Commercial and Industrial portfolios.

Wishnek is a member of the Charlotte Rotary and the Charlotte Regional Partnership, and a board member of the Central Piedmont Community College Foundation and Harris YMCA.

About Truliant Federal Credit Union

Truliant is a mission-driven, not-for-profit financial institution that promises to always have its member-owners’ best interest at heart by improving their lives through providing financial guidance and affordable financial services. Truliant was chartered in 1952 and now serves more than 240,000+ members. It currently has 32 Member Financial Centers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

