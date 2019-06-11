Quantcast
INVESTORS’ CORNER: Are You Using Positive Leverage? (access required)

By: Chad Carson June 11, 2019

  Use of leverage (debt) is an integral strategy for many real estate investors. But in my experience, misuse of leverage is the #1 reason investors lose money.  I have some negative cash flow “scars” to prove this from my own deals! Investing using debt should be treated like carrying a loaded gun.  When my dad took ...

