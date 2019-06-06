Quantcast
By: Staff Report June 6, 2019

Nearly three-quarters of the 100 largest U.S. metros -- including some of the priciest like San Jose, Calif., and San Francisco -- are more affordable than this time last year, despite a continued upward swing in median home prices, according to two new research reports released today by realtor.com®. The trends are based on realtor.com® 's May 2019 monthly housing trend report ...

