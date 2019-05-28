Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / Marvin Crossing Medical Office Building Sold (access required)

Marvin Crossing Medical Office Building Sold (access required)

By: Staff Report May 28, 2019

  MPV Properties (MPV) is pleased to announce the sale of 16817 Marvin Road, Charlotte, North Carolina. This single-tenant 29,070 square foot medical office building is home to Tryon Medical Partners’ Ballantyne location. Eighteen doctors will practice at this well-located office that sits at the signalized intersection of Ardrey Kell Road and Marvin Road. The new-construction ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: