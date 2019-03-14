Quantcast
BERKO: CenturyLink Doesn’t Seem Promising (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko March 14, 2019

Dear Mr. Berko: I'm looking for higher yields, and my stockbroker is recommending that I buy 500 shares of CenturyLink. It pays a wonderful $2.16 dividend that yields about 17 percent. Sometimes the dividend exceeds the company's net income. For example, last year, CenturyLink earned only $1.10 a share but paid a $2.16 dividend. How ...

