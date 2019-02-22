Quantcast
BERKO: CVS or Walgreens? (access required)

BERKO: CVS or Walgreens? (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko February 22, 2019

Dear Mr. Berko: I can't make up my mind whether to buy 500 shares of CVS or 500 shares of Walgreens. -- PW, Wilmington, N.C. Dear PW: CVS, which stands for Consumer Value Stores, began life in 1963 as a health and beauty aids chain with $863,000 in revenues. Based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, CVS Health ...

