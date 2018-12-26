Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Berko / BERKO: A Think Tank’s Guaranteed Income or Pfizer? (access required)

BERKO: A Think Tank’s Guaranteed Income or Pfizer? (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko December 26, 2018

Dear Mr. Berko: Palm Beach Research Group, a financial think tank in Florida, is offering a plan called FS2081. The folks there say it's unknown to the public but guaranteed to pay me $11,384 a month. This plan is used by members of Congress to supplement their retirement income and has been paying them and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: