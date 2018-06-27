Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Concord Mills welcomes new stores for upcoming season (access required)

Concord Mills welcomes new stores for upcoming season (access required)

By: Staff Report June 27, 2018

Families will now have even more fashion and accessories selections when visiting Concord Mills! Management for North Carolina’s largest family retail, dining and entertainment destination announced today the upcoming additions of True Religion Outlet, Asics, Dazzle Up and Man Cave. To further enhance the shopping experience, Starbucks, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Oakley Vault, Rack ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: