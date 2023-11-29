CREW Charlotte honors Diana Palecek with Diversity Equity and Inclusion Award 

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Fox Rothschild LLP congratulates Diana R. Palecek, who received the 2023 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award from the Commercial Real Estate Women Network (CREW) Charlotte chapter, a global organization of real estate professionals.

The DEI Award honors a CREW Charlotte member who helps to advance the organization’s goals to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in its membership and leadership.

A champion for people with disabilities in the workforce, Palecek, an active member of CREW and its DEI taskforce, facilitated their inaugural commonality cohort for professionals with disabilities.

“Over the years there have been people in my personal and professional spheres with visible and invisible disabilities and neurodiversity,” said Palecek “It is something any one of us may face personally. I’m proud of the CREW Charlotte commonality cohort I’ve been entrusted with facilitating.”

A partner in the firm’s Real Estate Department, Palecek centers her practice on commercial real estate transactions, with a particular focus on financing (closing, servicing and enforcement), purchase and sale, ground-up development and leasing. She has extensive experience working with major lenders (banks and life insurance companies) to develop commercial real estate loan documents, policies, loan closing procedures and training programs.

She earned her J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law and her B.A., magna cum laude, from Erskine College.