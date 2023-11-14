Alliance Residential opens Broadstone Optimist Park in Charlotte 

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Alliance Residential Company, one of the largest multifamily developers in the nation, announced today the opening of Broadstone Optimist Park, a luxury multifamily community in Charlotte, North Carolina, located at 2010 N. Brevard St. The community, which is one of seven active projects by Alliance in the Charlotte market, features a mix of 323 studio, one and two-bedroom apartment units and townhomes, ranging in size from 600 to 1,368 square feet.

“We’re thrilled to welcome residents to this stunning community, the design of which is a tribute to the tradespeople who contributed to the growth and vibrancy of the Optimist Park neighborhood during its industrial past,” said Alliance Residential managing director Donald Santos. “While this is one of many amazing projects in the market by Alliance, Broadstone Optimist Park brings a unique design flair and offers best-in-class amenities. Residents are sure to love the walkability and easy access to the dining, arts, and entertainment available nearby in Villa Heights, Optimist Hall, and NoDa.”

With a Charlotte-based design team that includes architect Cline Design Associates, civil engineer The John R. McAdams Company, and interior designer LS3P,units feature two distinct interior finish schemes, premium cabinets, quartz countertops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, sleek Moen plumbing fixtures and premium plank flooring in the living areas.

The community boasts an impressive list of state-of-the-art features, including a resort-style pool with in-pool loungers and private cabanas, a social courtyard with outdoor grill stations, dining areas, games, and firepits, a fitness center with custom cardio, strength, and cross training equipment, an indoor/outdoor clubroom adjacent to the pool that features additional grill stations, a Big Green Egg, and a pizza oven , multiple co-working spaces, a 24-hour Luxer mail package system, custom art exhibits from local artists, a podcast recording studio, and an indoor/outdoor sky lounge with a spectacular views of the Charlotte skyline. The community also offers 410 parking spaces including 40 EV charging stations spaces.

Themed the ‘Birth of a City’, the community design is a nod to the mill workers, carpenters, electricians, masons, and other tradespeople that built the neighborhood. Residents will experience a modern yet timeless design. The gritty but innovative atmosphere can be seen in the art program as well as in the textures and materials selected in the furniture and accessories which include wood tones, brick veneer along entrances, copper accents, classic light fixtures, and more.

Broadstone Optimist Park is centrally located in Historic Optimist Park, just steps away from the 25th Street Light Rail Station, providing residents easy access to the greater Charlotte Metropolitan Area. The community is also walkable to the newly opened Urban District Market food hall, which has quickly become a notable destination for foodies in Charlotte. Residents will also have easy access to iconic restaurants in the area and some of the region’s finest breweries including Free Range Brewery, Heist Brewery, Birdsong Brewery, Rhino Market, Optimist Hall, and Seoul Food Meat Company.

The community is also located near major employers including Atrium Health, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and others. Additionally, it is a short distance from Uptown, NoDa, South End, and Interstate 277. Charlotte’s Optimist Park neighborhood is conveniently situated between Uptown and the University area, Charlotte’s two largest employment hubs which employ close to 200,000 people collectively.

Broadstone Optimist Park is one of seven active projects in the Charlotte market for Alliance. The company recently announced plans to develop nearby Prose NoDa and Broadstone West End and is also expected to welcome residents to Broadstone Craft and Prose Rhyne in 2023, and The Boulevard a Broadstone Community and Prose McCollough Station in 2024. Additionally, Alliance Residential recently opened Prose New Hope in Raleigh with additional developments planned in the Charleston and Raleigh-Durham markets.

