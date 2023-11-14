2024 hiring and compensation trends: Numbers to know in a complex labor market 

The newly released 2024 Salary Guide from Robert Half outlines timely employment trends and starting salaries for hundreds of positions across multiple industries and occupations. In addition, evolving economic conditions have workers and employers reassessing compensation, career priorities and recruiting strategies. Featured below are five key highlights to know heading into 2024.
Almost one-third (31%) of workers said they will look for a new job if they don’t get a raise.
“Competitive pay and flexible work are top of mind for professionals and will likely influence their career decisions in 2024,” said Dawn Fay, operational president of Robert Half. “To attract and retain top talent — particularly in an uncertain economy — it’s critical for employers to benchmark salaries and compensation packages, consider options for hybrid work, and employ strategies to bolster employee engagement and morale.”
While salaries are expected to increase in 2024, they will likely be more measured than in recent years. Visit the Robert Half 2024 Salary Guide and Salary Calculator to view location-specific salary ranges and national data for hundreds of positions.