Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte announces return of Parade of Homes

The Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte is thrilled to announce the long-awaited return of the Parade of Homes, set to take place Oct. 14-15 and Oct. 21-22, showcasing more than 50 homes from the finest builders in Charlotte and surrounding areas.

The Parade of Homes is a free, self-guided tour featuring new homes in communities throughout the greater Charlotte area, including Mecklenburg, Iredell, Gaston, Lincoln, Catawba, Union and York counties. Models, spec and pre-sold homes of all types are open for the tour, from luxury custom homes to starter and move-up homes to townhomes and condominiums – fully furnished, landscaped and decorated. Several homes will also be available to tour virtually on the website.

“We are delighted to bring back the Parade of Homes, showcasing the exceptional talent of our local builders,” said Bob Zweier, Chair of HBAGC Parade of Homes. “Parade of Homes caters to a diverse audience, including those who may not be considering a move just yet. Beyond offering an exceptional shopping experience for prospective homeowners, it serves as a platform to highlight the numerous advantages and value of new construction homes.”

The Parade of Homes will take place for two weekends: Oct. 14-15 and Oct. 21-22. Homes are open and available to tour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The self-guided tours are free.

The 50 homes were built by the following homebuilders:

AR Homes by Arthur Rutenberg

Brookline Homes

Caruso Homes

Century Communities

David Weekley Homes

Empire Communities

JCB Urban Company

KB Home

Kelly McArdle Construction

Keystone Custom Homes

Kolter Homes

Mattamy Homes

Meritage Homes

Peters Custom Homes, Inc.

Pulte Homes

Saussy Burbank

SouthCraft Home Builders

Stanley Martin Homes

Taylor Morrison

Toll Brothers

Tri Pointe Homes

True Homes

Parade of Homes sponsors include The Charlotte Observer, Taylor Morrison Homes, Pinnacle Financial Partners, James Hardie, Red Cedar Homes and First National Bank. Annual supporters include 2-10 Warranty, Cornerstone Home Lending, Costner Law, GraphiCal Visual Marketing, Hankin & Pack, Piedmont Natural Gas, Quantum Fiber and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.

For more information, please visit the Parade of Homes website. Follow Parade of Homes on social media @ParadeCharlotte on Facebook. The 2023 Parade of Homes Magazine can be found here and a map of the homes here. You can also download the Charlotte Parade of Homes app on Apple Store and Google Play.