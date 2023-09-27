4 in 10 workers believe generative AI will have a positive impact on their career 

Listen to this article Listen to this article

The use of generative AI has workers feeling optimistic about their skills and career prospects, research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows. According to a survey of more than 2,500 workers in the United States, 41% believe generative AI will have a positive impact on their career, compared with 14% who worry it could make their skills obsolete. About 1 in 4 respondents (26%) feel generative AI will have little to no impact.

Technology (63%) and human resources (54%) professionals say generative AI will create more demand for their skills.

Gen Zers (63%) and Millennials (57%) are more optimistic about AI’s benefits than are Gen Xers (30%) and Baby Boomers (21%). View generational age groups here .

“Given the hype around generative AI, it’s natural for workers to question the impact it will have on their immediate and long-term job prospects,” said Trisha Plovie, senior vice president of future of work at Robert Half. “What’s important right now is for both workers and employers to prioritize and understand the capabilities, benefits and risks it may present.”

Embracing Generative AI Across Professions

According to Robert Half’s research, workers say the greatest benefits of using generative AI on the job are automating time-consuming tasks (35%) and increasing efficiency and productivity (30%). Many companies see the upside of leveraging generative AI in the workplace, too.