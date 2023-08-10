MARGENAU: Yes, rich people should get social security 

I get lots of emails from readers expressing sentiments similar to what these guys recently sent me: “Why should rich people get Social Security? I think it’s just morally wrong that wealthy people should be able to collect a Social Security check!” Here is another example: “Why all the fuss about Social Security going broke? We could save the system forever if we just take rich people off the program!”

I always respond to these people by making the following points. Social Security isn’t now, and never has been, a welfare program. One of the basic tenets of Social Security is that if you work and pay taxes for a required amount of time, you are going to get a Social Security benefit someday. And you get that benefit if you are poor or if you are rich. In other words, if you pay into the system, you’re going to get something out of the system. It’s as simple as that.

Or to put that yet another way. Social Security has never been means-tested. And if we ever were to do that, by decreeing that certain people are too wealthy to get Social Security, then you start turning Social Security into a welfare program. And I think that is a slippery slope we do not want to descend.

But if we were to do the unthinkable and means-test the program, especially as part of some package of reforms intended to “save Social Security,” then where do you draw the line? I mean, how rich is too rich to get Social Security? When I ask this question of guys like those who sent me the emails I included above, they will usually quickly say something like: “Billionaires shouldn’t get Social Security!”

Well, if you are doing that as part of a plan to keep Social Security solvent for future generations, it’s a totally worthless gesture. According to a Google search I did, the U.S. is home to about 770 billionaires. So, knocking 770 people off the program, out of the hundreds of millions of current and future beneficiaries, is absolutely meaningless.

And if you want them off the program because you think it is “morally wrong,” then I can only repeat the point I made earlier. These folks worked and paid Social Security taxes just like everyone else, so they should be able to get Social Security benefits just like everyone else.

And speaking of what rich people pay into the system, let me make some points about a related issue. Many people think that one of the Social Security reforms should be a plan to make rich people pay more into the system.

For the entire 86-year history of the program, there has been a cap on the wages subject to Social Security tax. That cap has certainly inched its way up over the years, from $3,000 in 1937 to $160,200 today. But some say the cap should be raised rather steeply, or even eliminated.

But here is what people don’t realize when they float such ideas. Social Security benefits are tied to a person’s taxable wages. In other words, the more you pay into the program, the more you are going to get out of the program. So, if you sharply increase the wage base for wealthier people, you are concurrently going to sharply increase the benefits these wealthy people will someday get in return. And so, a lot of the extra money you think you are pumping into the Social Security pipeline as part of a reform package will simply pour out of the other end of the pipe in future benefits for the well-to-do.

In other words, if you dramatically raise or even eliminate the wage cap to help “save Social Security,” what you’d have to do is place a cap on the benefits paid out of the system to wealthier people to make that kind of reform work. And that would be a hard thing to pull off politically.

And before I wrap up my discussion of wealthy people and Social Security, there is one final point I need to make. Earlier, I said that Social Security is not a welfare program. But having said that, I must point out that there actually are certain “social welfare” characteristics that have been an intrinsic part of Social Security’s makeup from the very beginning. After all, the word “social” isn’t included in the name of the program just because it alliteratively looks good next to the word “security.”

To put that another way, there always have been social goals for American society built into the DNA of Social Security. And one of those goals is to raise the standard of living in retirement for lower-income people.

So how does Social Security achieve that goal? With a benefit formula that is skewed to give lower-income people a better deal out of the system than that offered to wealthier folks. That doesn’t mean that low-income people get higher benefits than better-off people do. Warren Buffett, for example, certainly gets a significantly higher Social Security benefit than the maid who cleans his mansion will get someday when she retires. But as a percentage of what they kicked into the system (in the form of Social Security taxes), that maid will get a much better “rate of return” than Buffett gets.

I don’t have the space here today to get into the intricacies of the Social Security benefit formula, but that maid could potentially end up with a benefit that represents 90% of her pre-retirement income. On the other hand, Warren Buffett’s Social Security benefit might only be about 30% of his Social Security taxable income (and only a teeny-tiny fraction of his actual income).

And in case you’re wondering, the Social Security benefit formula is set up so that most of us (in other words, people with average incomes) end up with a Social Security benefit that is about 42% of our pre-retirement income.

