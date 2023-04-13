Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
First Carolina Bank hires managing director – fintech & digital banking, Pat Pritchard  (access required)

By: Staff Report April 13, 2023

First Carolina Bank is pleased to announce that Pat Pritchard has joined its team as the Bank’s Managing Director – FinTech & Digital Banking. In this role, Pritchard will lead and manage the operating execution of the Bank’s FinTech partnership strategy and oversee the delivery of a robust digital banking system to enhance overall customer ...

