Home flipping remains up in 2022 across U.S. But gross profits fall to another low  (access required)

By: Staff Report April 5, 2023

ATTOM has released its year-end 2022 U.S. Home Flipping Report, which shows that 407,417 single-family homes and condos in the United States were flipped in 2022. That was up 14 percent from 357,666 in 2021, and up 58 percent from 2020, to the highest point since at least 2005.  The report reveals that the number of ...

