Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Landmark NoDa retail building in Charlotte sells for $10.3M   (access required)

Landmark NoDa retail building in Charlotte sells for $10.3M   (access required)

By: Staff Report March 16, 2023

A prominent retail building in the heart of Charlotte’s North Davidson neighborhood has sold to a Nashville-based real estate investment manager for $10.3 million.  AJ Capital Partners purchased 36 & NoDa at 501-517 E. 36th St. from Ascent Real Estate Capital, a Charlotte, N.C.-based entrepreneurial real estate investment company. The 26,447-square-foot property is currently 100% leased ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo