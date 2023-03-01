Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Novak / NOVAK: How to fire unwanted business partners  (access required)

NOVAK: How to fire unwanted business partners  (access required)

By: Lindsey Novak March 1, 2023

         Q: I am not an assertive person, but I always wanted to create and run a business. I told a close friend about my idea; she liked it and wanted to do it with me. I don't know how it came to this, but two other friends liked the idea and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo