NOVAK: How old is too old to start anew?  (access required)

By: Lindsey Novak February 21, 2023

        Q: I am in my mid-30s and have been a law firm paralegal for more than 10 years now. I have a bachelor's degree and a paralegal certificate, and I am thinking about going to law school. I am my sole supporter, so I am terrified about the prospect of student loans ...

