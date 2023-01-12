Saussy Burbank promotes executives to senior management roles 

Saussy Burbank, a leading home builder in the Carolinas for 34 years, has promoted industry veterans Mike McAuliffe to President and Julianne (“Juli”) Chandler to Chief Financial Officer.

“Mike and Juli are both well-established leaders in their respective fields and will excel in their new roles,” said Saussy Burbank’s CEO Charles Teal. “They will continue to help support Saussy Burbank’s ongoing growth for 2023.”

McAuliffe has been with Saussy Burbank for six years and served as General Manager and Senior Vice President. In his new role, he will be responsible for all homebuilding activities while also overseeing and leading the company’s growth. He succeeds Bob Zweier, who is retiring after 25 years with Saussy Burbank, including 18 years as President.

With over 21 years of industry experience, McAuliffe has closed on more than 500 homes in the Carolinas. He is a licensed general contractor in North and South Carolina and a realtor in South Carolina.

“I am honored to take on such a high-caliber role,” said McAuliffe. “I get to continue working with some of the best industry leaders and I am excited to be a part of this continued growth and expansion for Saussy Burbank.”

Chandler has been with Saussy Burbank for over nine years and most recently served as Vice President of Finance, where she was responsible for managing the company’s accounting, IT and human resources departments.

As CFO, she will be responsible for the finance, accounting, banking and human resources divisions. With 19 years of experience, Chandler previously served as corporate controller for a publicly traded energy company as well as a senior accountant for the country’s largest commercial roofing company.

“Saussy Burbank is a respected home builder, and I am thrilled to be taking on this new role as CFO,” said Chandler. “I am delighted to help contribute to the longevity and sustainability of this company.”