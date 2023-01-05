Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report January 5, 2023

The Nation's longest home price boom has ended after a run-up lasting 10½ years. Since prices peaked in June, we have had Month-on-Month declines of 0.5%, 0.4%, & 0.2% in September, August, & July respectively, according to data from the American Enterprise Institute's Housing Center.  Out of the 60 largest metros, 51 have had a decline ...

