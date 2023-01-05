Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Home affordability worsens across U.S. during fourth quarter of 2022 despite declining home prices  (access required)

Home affordability worsens across U.S. during fourth quarter of 2022 despite declining home prices  (access required)

By: Scott Baughman January 5, 2023

ATTOM has released its fourth-quarter 2022 U.S. Home Affordability Report showing that median-priced single-family homes and condos are less affordable in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to historical averages in 99 percent of counties across the nation with enough data to analyze - far above the 68 percent of counties that were less affordable ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo