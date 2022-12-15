Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NC home buyers kept in the dark on flood risks, potential costs 

By: Staff Report December 15, 2022

The Southern Environmental Law Center has  petitioned the North Carolina Real Estate Commission to require sellers to disclose to potential buyers information about past flood damages on behalf of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), North Carolina Justice Center, MDC, North Carolina Disaster Recovery and Resiliency School, Robeson County Church and Community Center, and NC Field. Providing ...

