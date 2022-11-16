Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
High prices, mortgage rates weighing on housing sentiment  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 16, 2022

The Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index® (HPSI) decreased 0.8 points in August to 62.0, its sixth consecutive monthly decline, as high home prices and elevated mortgage rates continue to weigh on consumer sentiment, particularly home-selling sentiment. Despite the relatively small aggregate change, the HPSI experienced significant volatility among four of its six components, including those measuring ...

