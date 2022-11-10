Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Tri Pointe Homes Charlotte opens new townhome communities in growing market  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 10, 2022

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is expanding its presence in the Charlotte market with the introduction of two new townhome communities in the planned community of Farmington in Harrisburg. The Grand Opening event is planned for Sunday December 4, and both communities are now selling.  Trellis at the Commons offers three unique two-story floor plans ranging from1,745 ...

