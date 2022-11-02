Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Consumer groups applaud federal legislation to protect workers from excessive wage seizure  (access required)

Consumer groups applaud federal legislation to protect workers from excessive wage seizure  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 2, 2022

The Center for Responsible Lending (CRL) and National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) today expressed support for the Protecting Wages of Essential Workers Act of 2022 (Protecting Wages Act). The bill will ensure that working Americans who hold consumer debt are not hit with excessive wage seizures that leave them unable to afford necessities. The legislation also prohibits ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo