North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors appoints Andy Miller as deputy director   (access required)

By: Staff Report October 26, 2022

The North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors (NCLBGC) has welcomed Andy Miller as Deputy Director.  In this role, Miller will be responsible for the Enforcement and Continuing Education departments.   Miller will work alongside existing Deputy Director, Debbie Price, on the Board’s administrative staff. “We are thrilled to welcome Andy to the administration,” said Frank Wiesner, ...

