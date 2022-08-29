Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / Beauxwright launches Northerly Townhomes, urban living in North End  (access required)

By: Staff Report August 29, 2022

Beauxwright, LLC, is proud to announce the launch of Northerly Townhomes, a new for-sale residential development located off Statesville Avenue in North Charlotte, 1.5 miles from both Uptown and the North Davidson Arts District (NoDa). Beauxwright is developing this unique 5.54-acre property and collaborating on construction with NVR/Ryan Homes, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders. ...

