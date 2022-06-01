Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
JTW Advisors advises executive construction homes in sale to Lennar  (access required)

By: Scott Baughman June 1, 2022

JTW Advisors LLC served as sell-side M&A advisor to Columbia, S.C. based Executive Construction Homes, LLC in their sale to Lennar.  Lennar, the nation’s second largest home builder with more than 59,000 homes built annually, will expand its portfolio into the Columbia, S.C. market with the purchase of Executive Construction Homes’ WIP, finished lots, and land ...

