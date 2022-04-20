Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison invests in the Charlotte MSA (access required)

Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison invests in the Charlotte MSA (access required)

By: Staff Report April 20, 2022

Multi-family housing innovator Christopher Todd Communities and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation are bringing a new gated Single-Story Rental Community (SRC) to Monroe located off Highway 74.   Christopher Todd Communities At Monroe, will include 151 newly designed single-story homes on almost 25 gated acres. The one and two-bedroom smart homes are expected to range from approximately ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo