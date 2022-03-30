Foundry Commercial appoints Rhett Batanides as vice president in Charlotte 

Foundry Commercial, a full-service real estate services and investment firm with offices across the Sun Belt, is proud to welcome Rhett Batanides as Vice President in Foundry’s Charlotte office. He specializes in national tenant representation, leasing large high-end developments, and land projects.

On the tenant side, Batanides has been successful in helping multiple concepts expand throughout North America, serving as their Master Broker. He has overseen and completed a multitude of new locations across the continent in each company’s expansion. Tenants that Batanides has represented include 120% Lino, Ancho y Agave, Evereve, Fabrik, The Halal Guys, Icebox Cryotherapy, ICWG, Little Caesars, Mora Iced Creamery, RISE Southern Biscuits, Rocket Fizz, STK, and Total Row Fitness. On the landlord side, he has participated in the leasing of over 1.5 million square feet of high-end retail space up and down the East Coast.

Prior to working in commercial real estate, Batanides served as a pilot in the United States Air Force. As an aircraft commander, he flew missions across the world, accomplishing various advanced directives of the United States Department of Defense. A Veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, Captain Batanides earned multiple medals while safely executing an array of dangerous combat missions.

Batanides earned his bachelor’s degree as well as his certificate in financial planning from Kansas State University. He also earned a Master’s of Science in Financial Planning from the university, before going on to earn his Master’s of Political Science in Political Management from George Washington University. He is a licensed real estate broker in North and South Carolina. He is very involved in Veterans volunteer causes within the community, serving as the President of Veterans Homeless Shelter –Family Forum in Charlotte, as well as a member of the governor-appointed called the Governor’s Working Group for Veterans. He is also a Director of Support our Vets, which is a fundraising group that allocates funds to various Veteran-related charities.