Capital Wealth Advisors promotes Mike Martin to senior vice president 

Capital Wealth Advisors (CWA), headquartered in Naples, Florida, has promoted Mike Martin to the position of senior vice president of private wealth management, serving the Charlotte, North Carolina market. He advises clients on meeting their financial planning and investment objectives throughout the Carolinas and Georgia, in partnership with TD Ameritrade.

Martin has over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry with an emphasis on relationship management and financial education. Martin earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration, management and finance from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He holds a Series 65 license.

CWA is an independent financial advisory firm serving families and entrepreneurs through wealth advisory, estate planning and family office services. With $1.66 billion¹ in assets under management and clients in over 40 states, CWA was named among Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America in 2017-2021. CWA also was recognized as one of Financial Times Top 300 US Registered Investment Advisers in 2019 and 2020. CWA is located at 9130 Galleria Court in Naples.