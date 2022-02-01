Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / December Housing Report: 2021 Homebuying Frenzy Concludes with Double-Digit Price Growth  (access required)

December Housing Report: 2021 Homebuying Frenzy Concludes with Double-Digit Price Growth  (access required)

By: Staff Report February 1, 2022

Colder weather may be settling in, but new housing data suggests the winter market is heating up, as looming mortgage rate hikes motivate more buyers to search for a home despite limited options. U.S. listing price growth renewed its momentum in December, with the annual pace returning to the double-digit territory seen throughout the past ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo