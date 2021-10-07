Brand-New Apartment Neighborhood Coming to Monroe

Monroe-area residents will soon have a new place to call home. Opening this November, Redwood Monroe is a brand-new neighborhood that will feature 112 single-story apartment homes ranging in size from 1,294-1,709 square feet.

This is the second apartment neighborhood in North Carolina for Redwood Living, Inc., Ohio-based owner and developer of single-story apartment homes.

“Redwood has big plans in North Carolina, starting with our newest neighborhood in Monroe,” said David Conwill, CEO of Redwood. “From Charlotte and Troutman, to Kannapolis and Davidson, our plan is to continue expanding our footprint across the state, offering the Redwood lifestyle to many more North Carolina residents over the coming years.”

Redwood Monroe will offer seven different floor plans, each with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with a two-car attached garage and ample storage. Quality construction combined with Redwood’s signature single-story design provides built-in peace and quiet. Residents also feel at home with their own dedicated street address.

Additional amenities include:

Spacious, eat-in kitchens with large pantries and extra storage space

Open floor plans

Large closets

Washer and dryer hookups

Full-size appliances

Vaulted ceilings

Upgraded finishes and features

Pet-friendly accommodations

Green-centric neighborhood settings

Bonus space that can be utilized based on lifestyle needs, such as a home office or personal gym

Residents of Redwood Monroe will also enjoy easy access to Downtown Monroe, nearby shopping and dining options, and Rolling Hills Country Club.

Redwood is currently pre-leasing for Redwood Monroe. Monthly rent will start at $1,549.

Redwood Monroe is located at 3306 Secrest Price Road near the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Fowler Secrest Road.

Redwood owns and manages 13,000+ apartment homes in more than 100 neighborhoods throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky.

Staff report