Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Rent Prices Soar Beyond Pre-Pandemic Projections  (access required)

Rent Prices Soar Beyond Pre-Pandemic Projections  (access required)

By: Staff Report September 21, 2021

A strong and widespread recovery of rents has pushed prices beyond where they would have been had the coronavirus pandemic never occurred, according to Zillow’s® latest market report. Although U.S. home appreciation again broke records in July, there are signs of a rebalancing in the for-sale market to come, with inventory rising for the third consecutive ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo