EverWest Acquires The Mint in Uptown Charlotte (access required)

Renovation planned for Class A, boutique infill apartment community as COVID restrictions lift 

By: Staff Report August 24, 2021

  EverWest Real Estate Investors has purchased a 178-unit, Class A multifamily community, The Mint, in Charlotte, North Carolina’s Uptown market. A real estate investor, manager and owner, EverWest will upgrade the property’s unit interiors, amenity spaces and exteriors in a submarket poised for recovery and growth.  “This acquisition allows EverWest to acquire a boutique mid-rise apartment community in the central business district ...

