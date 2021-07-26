Quantcast
Top 10 passwords used by real estate industry  (access required)

Bad personal password habits transfer to businesses too 

By: Staff Report July 26, 2021

Real estate industry employees use shockingly weak passwords, as revealed by NordPass’s new research. This alarms security experts, as weak passwords make it very easy for hackers to access accounts.  Here are the top 10 passwords in real estate industry:  password  123456  simon  Company name2012*  aaron431  twilight1  Welcome1  Company name*  simon1  Company name*  * This password is a ...

