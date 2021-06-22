Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Home flipping sales and profit margins both decline across U.S. In 2020  (access required)

Home flipping sales and profit margins both decline across U.S. In 2020  (access required)

By: Staff Report June 22, 2021

ATTOM Data Solutions, has released its year-end 2020 U.S. Home Flipping Report, which shows that 241,630 single family homes and condos in the United States were flipped in 2020, down 13.1 percent from 2019 to the lowest point since 2016.  The number of homes flipped in 2020 represented 5.9 percent of all home sales in the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo