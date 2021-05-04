Quantcast
One of the few remaining undeveloped sites in the Morehead Corridor sells for $17.8M (access required)

By: Staff Report May 4, 2021

Spandrel Development Partners and Atalaya Capital Management have announced their purchase of 615 East Morehead Street, an undeveloped land parcel in the Morehead Corridor near Center City Charlotte. The 2.84-acre undeveloped parcel closed for $17.8M.             The Morehead Corridor is a highly attractive area with very few undeveloped sites. Equidistant from Uptown, Midtown and South End, it is in one of the most desirable areas for residential development on the edge of Dilworth, a ...

