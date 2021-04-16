ABC Carolinas Construction Conference Features New SC Chamber CEO, Bob Morgan as Keynote 

ABC of the Carolinas’ (ABCC) today announced the program lineup for their Annual Construction Conference taking place at the Marriott Grand Dunes Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC, Aug. 18-20. The three-day event will deliver a mixture of engaging speakers, compelling content, fun socials and industry networking.

“After 20 years, this conference needed a complete refresh so that’s what we’ve done and I think long-time attendees with be impressed from beginning to end,” said Amy Sullivan Hicks, ABCC President and CEO, who is about to celebrate her first anniversary with the organization. “From workforce and economic development to industry networking and safety, there’s truly something for everyone.”

Programming highlights include:

Keynote Bob Morgan, who just became the new President & CEO of the SC Chamber on April 1.

An economic development panel featuring:

Will Williams, President/CEO Economic Development Partnership, Aiken, SC

Donny Hicks, Executive Director, Gaston County, NC

Lauren Clever, Director of Downtown Development, Myrtle Beach, SC

Political Affairs Update- Melanie Pfeiffenberger, Director of Political Affairs, ABC National

Dr. Mittie Cannon, Founder of Power Up Inc., a construction industry workforce development initiative for young women and their mothers.

Marcus Rabun, Founder of the Charlotte Commercial Construction Coalition (4C) and CEO of Myers & Chapman “How Construction Competitors Became Colleagues During COVID”

Doug Blizzard, Senior Association and HR Executive, Catapult Services. “Creating a Culture Where Employees Want to Come Back to Work”

Safety Luncheon and Presentation of the STEP Awards

For more information, click here or visit www.abccarolinas.org