Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Home Searches in Cities Up 200% From Last Year, Reflecting Renewed Interest in Urban Areas After Pandemic-Driven Drop (access required)

Home Searches in Cities Up 200% From Last Year, Reflecting Renewed Interest in Urban Areas After Pandemic-Driven Drop (access required)

By: Staff Report February 8, 2021

Pageviews of homes in rural areas increased 235% year over year in October, a large increase but still a deceleration from a 273% peak in August, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. The story is similar in small towns, where pageviews rose 218% year over year in October—a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo