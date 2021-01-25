Quantcast
Home / Features / Personnel File / Brian Ambrose Named New Director of Project Management at Concorde Construction  (access required)

Brian Ambrose Named New Director of Project Management at Concorde Construction  (access required)

By: Staff Report January 25, 2021

Brian Ambrose, former Project Executive at Concorde Construction, has  been promoted to Director of Project Management (PM).   As Director of Project Management, Brian will be responsible for all aspects of the Company’s Project  Management development, leadership, and integration of all processes. Brian’s experience will allow  Concorde Construction to improve the consistency and proficiency of project delivery.   “Ever ...

