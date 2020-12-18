Quantcast
Keith Horton joins Frampton Construction as project manager (access required)

By: Staff Report December 18, 2020

Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has named Keith Horton as project manager. Horton, who will be based in the company’s Charleston, S.C., office, has 12 years of experience in the construction industry. Notable projects he has worked on include the Charleston Metro Chamber of ...

