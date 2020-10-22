Quantcast
Home / Inside Tract / Freddie Mac Appoints Christian M. Lown Chief Financial Officer (access required)

By: Staff Report October 22, 2020

Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC)hasannounced the appointment of Christian M. Lown as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Lown was previously EVP and CFO at Navient Corporation. He succeeds Donald F. Kish, who has served as Interim CFO since December 2019. Kish will continue serving as Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer. “We ...

