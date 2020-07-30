Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / ApartmentRatings Introduces the epIQ Index, a Powerful New Multifamily Industry Performance Metric (access required)

ApartmentRatings Introduces the epIQ Index, a Powerful New Multifamily Industry Performance Metric (access required)

By: Staff Report July 30, 2020

ApartmentRatings and SatisFacts Research today announced the launch of the epIQ Index, a powerful new single performance metric for the multifamily housing industry. The epIQ Index—short for "Experience & Performance Intelligence Quotient"—is powered by verified data from ApartmentRatings reviews and SatisFacts surveys and is designed to be the most authentic, transparent, and actionable industry metric ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo