VIDEO: Catching up with Darlene Heater, 2016 Woman of the Year

Join 2016 Woman of the Year Darlene Heater from University City Partners as we discuss how COVID-19 has changed the business world.

Topic: Darlene Heater 50 MIW catching up

Start Time : Jun 15, 2020 09:51 AM

Click here for the meeting Recording (registration required)

Access Password: 0A$7d+!!