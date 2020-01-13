Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / U.S. Rents Continue to Rise as For-Sale Inventory Dries Up (access required)

U.S. Rents Continue to Rise as For-Sale Inventory Dries Up (access required)

By: Staff Report January 13, 2020

National rent growth is on the rise, according to the October Zillow® Real Estate Market Report[i]. The rate of year-over-year appreciation has increased in each of the past four months. The typical rent in the U.S. is now $1,600, an annual increase of 2.3% in October – just off yearly highs. Looking at month-over-month changes, however, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo