Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Home Prices Rise Annually Across Most Opportunity-zone Redevelopment Areas (access required)

Home Prices Rise Annually Across Most Opportunity-zone Redevelopment Areas (access required)

By: Scott Baughman January 13, 2020

ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation’s premier property database and first property data provider of Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), has released its second special report analyzing qualified Opportunity Zones established by Congress in the Tax Cuts and Jobs act of 2017 (see full methodology below). In this report, ATTOM looked at nearly 3,700 zones with sufficient ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo